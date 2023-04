A Chicago firefighter was killed Wednesday during a fire in a high-rise building. Photo courtesy Chicago Fire Department/Twitter

April 5 (UPI) -- A Chicago firefighter was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday while battling a blaze in a high-rise building, authorities said. The department said it began responding to a fire on North Lake Shore Drive around 7:20 a.m. As Lt. Jan Tchoryk was going up the stairs, he "went down" and died as a result of his injuries, according to WGN 9. Advertisement

"He was making his way up to the fire floor ... and then he went down," Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said in a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials, according to CBS News. "He was with his crews when he did. A mayday was called for help. The crew started treating him right away by doing CPR on the scene and got him back to the lobby, where they continued."

Nance-Holt said Tchoryk was a Navy veteran whose son recently had joined the department.

Three other fighters were transported to the hospital in "fair to serious" condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet that, as of 10:30 a.m. local time, the main body of the fire had been put out, and the rest was confined to one apartment on the 27th floor.