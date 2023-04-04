Lawyers meet with WSJ journalist detained in Russia

Lawyers were able to visit imprisoned Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia, the National Press Club confirmed Tuesday, almost a full week after he was arrested on espionage charges. Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/ LinkedIn

April 4 (UPI) -- Lawyers were able to visit imprisoned Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia, the National Press Club confirmed Tuesday, almost a full week after he was arrested. "We were heartened to hear the news that Evan Gershkovich was able to meet today with his attorney in prison. It has been almost a week since Evan was unjustly detained," National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly said in a statement. Advertisement

"During all that time the only legal representation provided to him was from a Russian government attorney. That is a situation unworthy of a nation that this week is also the Chair of the United Nations Security Council. We are glad to hear that Evan was in good health. Now the important legal work can begin to get Evan home."

Russia's FSB Federal Security Service detained Gershkovich last Thursday, accusing the Moscow-based correspondent of working as a spy. He was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, located in the Ural Mountains and more than 1,000 miles east of Moscow.

Russian authorities claim the native of New York City was attempting to steal state secrets, working as a spy for the U.S. government.

The Wall Street Journal has repeatedly denied the accusations. A colleague of Gershkovich at the publication last heard from him via text message Wednesday afternoon.

"We are encouraged that Evan's lawyers...were able to meet with him in prison today," Wall Street Journal editor in chief Emma Tucker wrote in an email to the newsroom.

"Evan's health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release."

Securing Gershkovich's freedom is a top priority for President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

"These charges are ridiculous. Evan is not a spy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department is working towards declaring Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained," which would free up additional resources to help secure his release, CNN reported.