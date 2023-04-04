Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2023 / 10:20 AM

White House announces funds targeting clean energy for coal communities

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Coal is a fossil fuel, which has suffered a significant decline in recent years. Coal production, along with its share in the energy mix, is on the decline as coal-fired plants retire. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Coal is a fossil fuel, which has suffered a significant decline in recent years. Coal production, along with its share in the energy mix, is on the decline as coal-fired plants retire. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Communities with a history of coal development could be eligible for billions of dollars in incentives to focus more on clean energy projects, the U.S. government said Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service released guidance allowing those seeking to develop clean energy products and facilities to access "billions" in bonuses available in last year's bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"These bonuses will incentivize more clean energy investment in energy communities, particularly coal communities," the Treasury Department explained.

The Energy Department expects coal will account for 17% of total electricity generation this year, down from 20% for 2022. Coal production declined by 14% in February, relative to January 2022. Production is expected to decline even further in the coming years.

RELATED EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants

That decline is a response to the ongoing retirement of coal-fired power plants.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said elements of the IRA make sure communities with a legacy in coal can find new jobs in a clean-energy economy.

"Coal communities have the knowledge and resources to play a leading role in the growth of the clean energy economy, and additional public investment will jumpstart the process," she said.

Advertisement

More than $450 million is available to advance clean energy projects on current and former mines. Repurposing the estimated 1.5 million acres of mining land could in theory lead to the development of 90 gigawatts of clean energy, the government said, which is enough to meet the demand of 30 million average homes.

The federal government has already taken steps to clean up abandoned coal mines, with the Interior Department announcing more than $24.6 million for the state of Indiana in February.

The Interior Department said the funding will enable states to remediate mines found to be leaking methane, noting that millions of people throughout the United States live within "less than a mile" of an abandoned coal mine.

RELATED Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest

"Reclaiming and restoring these sites will create jobs, revitalize economic activity, and advance outdoor recreation. I am so excited about what we can do with these new resources, today and for future generations," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Nevertheless, the International Energy Agency finds the continued use of fossil fuels like coal puts the global environment on an unsustainable trajectory.

Energy-related emissions of CO2, a potent greenhouse gas, increased by 0.9% year-on-year in 2022 to reach a new high of more than 36.8 billion tons.

Advertisement

Read More

Democrats want EPA to tighten regulations on energy sector emissions

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump faces historic arraignment in N.Y. hush money case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump faces historic arraignment in N.Y. hush money case
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a Manhattan Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday, making history as the first former U.S. president to be arraigned on criminal charges.
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is the first former president to be criminally indicted. The case, involving a hush-money coverup in New York, is just one of the criminal probes and civil lawsuits he is facing.
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks
April 4 (UPI) -- The Florida state Senate has passed a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban abortions after six weeks instead of the current 15-week ban, and put the state on par with other GOP-led states.
Federal jury awards former Tesla contractor $3.2M in discrimination case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal jury awards former Tesla contractor $3.2M in discrimination case
April 4 (UPI) -- A Black former Tesla worker saw his discrimination award against the company shrink to $3.2 million on Monday from the $137 million that was ordered two years ago in another trial.
U.S. says it killed ISIS leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. says it killed ISIS leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command said on Monday that forces killed Islamic State senior leader Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri during a strike inside Syria.
Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S.
April 4 (UPI) -- Satellite launch provider Virgin Orbit announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 protection as it looks to sell the business.
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
April 4 (UPI) -- Fugitive Roy McGrath has died from injuries sustained in a confrontation with FBI agents who have been hunting the ex-aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for weeks after he failed to appear in court.
Medical examiner rules Irvo Otieno's death a homicide
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Medical examiner rules Irvo Otieno's death a homicide
April 4 (UPI) -- The March death of a 28-year-old Black man who died while being admitted in police custody to the hospital has been ruled a homicide, officials said Monday.
Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited a power plant in Minnesota Monday as part of a whirlwind national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda.
2 construction workers die at JFK International Airport
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 construction workers die at JFK International Airport
April 3 (UPI) -- Two workers at JFK International Airport died Monday after being buried under construction rubble, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement