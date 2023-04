The United States said Tuesday it would send $2.6 billion in new military aid to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine as that nation prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia. Photo courtesy Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday the United States would send more than $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia. The aid will include $500 million in ammunition and equipment, along with $2.1 billion worth of air-defense systems, mortar systems, and anti-armor systems. Advertisement

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement, according to Stars and Stripes.

Much of the aid comes from the presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take extra items from the Defense Department and ship them to Ukraine.

The new aid comes on the same day that Finland officially joined NATO. It shares an 832-mile border with Russia, which has frequently criticized the expansion of the defensive military bloc.

"Finland has today become a member of the defense alliance NATO," Finland's President Finland's Sauli Niinisto said on Twitter. "The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins."

