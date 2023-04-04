Breaking News
Donald Trump surrenders to face criminal charges in N.Y.
April 4, 2023 / 2:10 PM

Biden administration sanctions 2 Lebanese brothers for corruption

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden walks to reporters at the White House on March 31. His administration sanctioned two Lebanese brothers on Tuesday for corruption that harmed the Lebanon government. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden walks to reporters at the White House on March 31. His administration sanctioned two Lebanese brothers on Tuesday for corruption that harmed the Lebanon government. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday sanctioned two wealthy Lebanese brothers for allegedly using their influence to disrupt the country and bring its economy and politics to a state of turmoil.

The Treasury Department accused Raymond Zina Rahme and Teddy Zina Rahme, who both own and manage the Lebanon-based ZR Group Holding SAL, of using their wealth, power, and influence to engage in corrupt practices that contribute to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon.

The department said their efforts are undermining Lebanon's democratic processes to the detriment of the Lebanese people.

Officials said the Rahme brothers secured a subcontract to import fuel for use by Lebanon's state-owned national electricity utility, Électricité du Liban, or EdL, and to import fuel on behalf of the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water in what was considered a corrupt bidding process.

RELATED Former Lebanon PM Saad Al-Hariri accused of 'brutal workplace rape' in lawsuit

"The Rahme brothers, through their UAE-based company ZR Energy DMCC, passed off their dangerously compromised fuel product by blending it with other fuels," the Treasury Department said.

"While the Rahme brothers enriched themselves with this scheme, the Lebanese people suffered, and the country's infrastructure further deteriorated. Power stations across Lebanon increasingly malfunctioned and daily electricity cuts increased."

The Treasury Department said ZR Group Holding SAL is also involved in Lebanon's telecommunications, and aviation industries as well as energy, giving them significant leverage over the country's financial institutions.

RELATED U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice

"Today's action underscores the United States' commitment to shining a light on corrupt actions, which continue to unjustly impact the Lebanese people," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson in a statement.

"Now more than ever, the Lebanese government should implement desperately needed economic and political reforms."

Last month, the Biden administration announced sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

RELATED More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon

The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning the Syrian government for the production and export of the dangerous amphetamine captagon, which it claims has "become a billion-dollar enterprise" for Syria.

In those sanctions, the Biden administration named Lebanese Hassan Muhammad Daqqou, a leading trafficker in the country; and the companies Hassan Daqqou Trading and Al-Israa Establishment for Import and Export for trading in the drug captagon.

