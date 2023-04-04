Federal jury awards former Tesla contractor $3.2M in discrimination case

A jury awarded a Black former Tesla worker $3.2 million in a discrimination lawsuit, far less than the $137 million it gave to him two years ago. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A Black former Tesla worker saw his discrimination award against the company shrink to $3.2 million on Monday from the $137 million that was ordered two years ago in another trial. A federal jury in San Francisco awarded Owen Diaz $3 million in punitive damages and $175,000 in past and future noneconomic damages in a five-day retrial of his original case in 2021.

In both cases, Diaz said he endured repeated hostile racial incidents while working as a contractor inside Tesla's factory in Fremont, Calif., in 2015 and 2016. He said the comments came from employees as well as supervisors, taking an emotional toll on him.

He said along with comments where the N-word was frequently used, the factory commonly used racial epithets in drawings and imagery. His attorney said a high award amount would be the only way to get "the attention" of the lucrative electric automobile company.

While not dismissing the harassment claims, Tesla's lawyers said Diaz had overstated them and their impact, urging the jury in the new trial to minimize monetary damages. Tesla said Diaz "lied" when he claimed Tesla employees were "confrontational" with him during is time at the factory.

The judge in Diaz's original trial knocked down the jury's $137 million verdict to $15 million, leading both sides to seek a second trial.

Current or former contractors have sued Tesla more than 200 times since 2018, not including cases that have done straight to arbitration because of contract requirements.