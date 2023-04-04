Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2023 / 9:40 AM

Federal jury awards former Tesla contractor $3.2M in discrimination case

By Clyde Hughes
A jury awarded a Black former Tesla worker $3.2 million in a discrimination lawsuit, far less than the $137 million it gave to him two years ago. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
A jury awarded a Black former Tesla worker $3.2 million in a discrimination lawsuit, far less than the $137 million it gave to him two years ago. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A Black former Tesla worker saw his discrimination award against the company shrink to $3.2 million on Monday from the $137 million that was ordered two years ago in another trial.

A federal jury in San Francisco awarded Owen Diaz $3 million in punitive damages and $175,000 in past and future noneconomic damages in a five-day retrial of his original case in 2021.

Advertisement

In both cases, Diaz said he endured repeated hostile racial incidents while working as a contractor inside Tesla's factory in Fremont, Calif., in 2015 and 2016. He said the comments came from employees as well as supervisors, taking an emotional toll on him.

He said along with comments where the N-word was frequently used, the factory commonly used racial epithets in drawings and imagery. His attorney said a high award amount would be the only way to get "the attention" of the lucrative electric automobile company.

While not dismissing the harassment claims, Tesla's lawyers said Diaz had overstated them and their impact, urging the jury in the new trial to minimize monetary damages. Tesla said Diaz "lied" when he claimed Tesla employees were "confrontational" with him during is time at the factory.

Advertisement

The judge in Diaz's original trial knocked down the jury's $137 million verdict to $15 million, leading both sides to seek a second trial.

Current or former contractors have sued Tesla more than 200 times since 2018, not including cases that have done straight to arbitration because of contract requirements.

Read More

Tesla's solar panel program misses goal, analysis finds NHTSA investigating reports of steering wheels falling off Tesla Model Y vehicles Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'

Latest Headlines

Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks
April 4 (UPI) -- The Florida state Senate has passed a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban abortions after six weeks instead of the current 15-week ban, and put the state on par with other GOP-led states.
Donald Trump faces historic arraignment in N.Y. hush money case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump faces historic arraignment in N.Y. hush money case
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a Manhattan Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday, making history as the first former U.S. president to be arraigned on criminal charges.
U.S. says it killed ISIS leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. says it killed ISIS leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command said on Monday that forces killed Islamic State senior leader Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri during a strike inside Syria.
Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S.
April 4 (UPI) -- Satellite launch provider Virgin Orbit announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 protection as it looks to sell the business.
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
April 4 (UPI) -- Fugitive Roy McGrath has died from injuries sustained in a confrontation with FBI agents who have been hunting the ex-aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for weeks after he failed to appear in court.
Medical examiner rules Irvo Otieno's death a homicide
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Medical examiner rules Irvo Otieno's death a homicide
April 4 (UPI) -- The March death of a 28-year-old Black man who died while being admitted in police custody to the hospital has been ruled a homicide, officials said Monday.
Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited a power plant in Minnesota Monday as part of a whirlwind national tour to tout the ongoing impact of his legislative agenda.
2 construction workers die at JFK International Airport
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 construction workers die at JFK International Airport
April 3 (UPI) -- Two workers at JFK International Airport died Monday after being buried under construction rubble, officials said.
Aircraft issue temporarily grounds first lady Jill Biden in Denver
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Aircraft issue temporarily grounds first lady Jill Biden in Denver
April 3 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's flight to Michigan was forced to return to Denver after an issue with the aircraft on Monday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law allowing concealed guns without permits
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law allowing concealed guns without permits
April 3 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that permits the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal for death row inmate in Louisiana
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
Multiple Wyoming schools go on lockdown after false shooter reports
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
Ron DeSantis calls for investigation into Disney World power move
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement