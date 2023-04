The Justice Department said Tuesday that a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa drug cartel was extradited to the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa drug cartel was extradited from Mexico to the United States. Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avila, 42, was allegedly an assassin for the cartel, which the Justice Department said was responsible for manufacturing and distributing cocaine from Latin America into the United States. Gastelum Avila, controlled drug trafficking in the Mexican city of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, the Justice Department said. Advertisement

Gastelum Avila was arrested in January 2016 by Mexican authorities as he attempted to flee. Then in December 2018 a grand jury indicted Gastelum Avila in the United States. He was extradited on April 1.

He was charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 1,00 kilograms of marijuana with the knowledge that they would be imported into the United States as well as knowingly and intentionally using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm, including a destructive device, during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the drug charges and a consecutive sentence of 30 years for the gun charges,

Advertisement

Gastelum Avila worked as an assassin for the cartel while it was headed by Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Last week, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would designate Mexican drug cartels, including Sinaloa as foreign terrorist organizations.