Founder of student-aid website accused of fraud by SEC

April 4 (UPI) -- Charlie Javice, the founder of defunct student loan assistance company Frank, was charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. Frank was sold to JP Morgan in 2021 for $175 million. However, the agency alleges that Javice falsely said that Frank had access to valuable data on more than 4 million students, when the actual number was less than 300,000. Advertisement

Javice allegedly paid a data science professor to manufacture data to make it appear that Frank had 4.25 million customers, according to the SEC.

"She lied about Frank's success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175 million transaction," Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in a statement. "Even non-public, early stage companies must be truthful in their representations, and when they fall short we will hold them accountable as in this case."

In January, JP Morgan shut down Frank and sued Javice, alleging that the company fabricated the amount of students it served.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan told CNBC that the organization believed it was helping Frank grow and "deepen" its relationship with borrowers, believing it was the "fastest-growing college financial planning platform."

Javice filed a countersuit against JP Morgan, accusing the financial giant of terminating her without cause and launching an undue investigation into her activities.

"After JPMC rushed to acquire Charlie's rocketship business, JPMC realized they couldn't work around existing student privacy laws, committed misconduct and then tried to retrade the deal," said Alex Spiro, an attorney for Javice.