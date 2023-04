1/3

Increased security is seen at the Manhattan 100 Centre street courthouse on Monday as former President Donald Trump departed from his Florida home to await his arraignment in New York. Photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump has left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday to face charges in New York over hush money paid to cover an alleged extra-marital affair before the 2016 election. Trump said from his Truth Social platform that he'll be leaving his Florida estate by mid-day Monday, and his private jet took off from Palm Beach shortly before 1 p.m. Advertisement

"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the courthouse," Trump said. "America was not supposed to be this way!"

Trump's arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday and he then plans to fly back to Mar-a-Lago for a prime-time speech set for 8:15 p.m.

Supporters gathered outside of Mar-a-Lago and at Palm Beach International Airport to watch him depart.

A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday voted to indict the former president on charges stemming from hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump is under investigation for his role in the payment of at least $130,000, delivered by former attorney Michael Cohen, to Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The payment was meant to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair. Trump has denied the charges.

His one-time fixer Cohen served jail time for similar charges and was among several current or former Trump allies to have testified before the grand jury investigating the case.

Trump warned last week there would be "death and destruction" if charges are brought against him. Some Republicans, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, have urged calm.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed in a statement that he had already coordinated with Trump's attorney for his Tuesday surrender.

The grand jury indictment remains sealed.