First Lady Jill Biden’s flight to Michigan was forced to return to Denver after an issue with the aircraft on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's flight to Michigan was forced to return to Denver after an issue with the aircraft on Monday. Biden spoke at the state Capitol on Monday morning as part of the Biden Administration's "Investing in America" tour. Advertisement

Following the appearance, she departed for her next stop in Michigan. Press secretary Vanessa Valdivia said Biden's trip to Michigan will be postponed.

Due to an aircraft issue en route Michigan, the First Lady was diverted back to Denver, Colorado. Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date.— Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 3, 2023

"Everyone is safe. We're back on the ground in Denver," Valdivia tweeted.

The plane, Executive One Foxtrot, is designated to transport members of the first family. No details have been shared as to what the issue with the aircraft was.

Biden is scheduled to visit Vermont and Maine on Wednesday.

Biden and Gov. Jared Polis touted the administration's investment into infrastructure, including $1 billion for roads and bridges in Colorado. Biden said her focus for this week of tour stops is discussing community colleges and jobs.

"It's the future of our workforce: how we grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out," she said. "These aren't red ideas or blue ideas. They're American ideas."