2 construction workers die at JFK International Airport

April 3 (UPI) -- Two workers at JFK International Airport died Monday after being buried under construction rubble, officials said.

The incident happened late Monday morning with the Port Authority Police Department, the New York City Fire Department and emergency services responding to the scene following calls that came in at 11:08 a.m., the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

The two workers were identified by the Port Authority as Francisco Reyes, 41, and Fernando Lagunas, Pereira, 28, The New York Times reported.

The workers were "relocating utility lines in the vicinity of cogeneration plant to support the increased energy needs of the JFK redevelopment project," it said in a statement to ABC News.

According to the state, the $18 billion redevelopment project seeks to modernize the transportation facility.

Following the incident, a stop order for all construction at JFK airport was issued.

The Port Authority said it is "conducting a thorough investigation and will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies."