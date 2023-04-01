Missing Florida boy's body found, father charged with murder

1/3

Taylen Mosley was found dead Friday in a lake in St. Petersburg, Fla., while his mother Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was stabbed to death earlier in the week. Photo courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department

April 1 (UPI) -- The father of a slain Florida 2-year-old stands charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death, as well as that of his mother, after the child's body was discovered Friday. Officers found Taylen Mosley's body in Lake Maggiore in St Petersburg, Fla., Police Chief Anthony Holloway confirmed on Twitter. Advertisement

"It's with great sadness that we report we found the body of Taylen Mosley in Lake Maggiore. His father Thomas Mosley is charged with 2 counts of 1st degree murder," Holloway said in the statement.

During a news conference, Hollowell confirmed investigators were searching for the 2-year-old when officers found an alligator in the lake with something in its mouth. Closer inspection revealed it was the missing boy.

Authorities had been searching for more than 24 hours when they made the discovery.

Taylen's family had been making public pleas for information about the missing boy, who celebrated his second birthday less than three weeks ago.

The cause of death is still under investigation pending autopsy results.

Taylen's mother, Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was stabbed to death earlier in the week.

Police said Thomas Mosley was admitted to an area hospital Wednesday night suffering from cuts on his arms and hands. He remained there undergoing treatment on Friday after being deemed a "person of interest" in the case.

Holloway told reporters Mosley, 21, would be arrested when he is discharged from the hospital.

"We are so sorry that it had to end this way," Holloway said. "We didn't want to find [Taylen] this way. But at least we can bring some closure to that family now."