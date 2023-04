1/4

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital Friday after battling depression. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for major depression following a stroke, his office announced. Joe Calvello, Fetterman's communications director, said in a tweet issued Friday the Democrat would spend the Easter recess with his family in Pennsylvania, before returning to the Senate on April 17. Advertisement

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves," Fetterman said in a statement. "Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs."

While campaigning for Senate last year, Fetterman suffered a stroke which led to speech and auditory issues.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Fetterman said his depression began to worsen after he won his Senate race and before he was sworn in.

"I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating," Fetterman said. "I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging some of the... most things that I love in my life."

After his recovery, Fetterman urged others who are dealing with depression to seek help.

"This isn't about politics -- right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties," he said. "If you need help, please get help."