Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, according to a statement released via his office. File pool photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who represents Flint, said Friday he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer." "A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventative scan for swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant," Kildee said in a statement. Advertisement

"After additional testing. I've been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. Thankfully I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils," Kildee said.

Squamous cell carcinoma can form in the squamous cells, which form the surface of the skin and the lining of body cavities, and spread to the lymph nodes in the neck, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Kildee said he will undergo surgery in a few weeks to have the tumor removed.

"My office will remain open to serve the people of Michigan's Eighth Congressional District," Kildee concluded.