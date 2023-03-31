Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2023 / 3:49 AM / Updated at 4:22 AM

Russia seeking weapons from North Korea in exchange for food: Washington

By Thomas Maresca & Darryl Coote
The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Slovakian man on accusations of being a middle man in arms deals from North Korea to Russia. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Slovakian man on accusations of being a middle man in arms deals from North Korea to Russia. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Russia is actively looking to acquire weapons and munitions from North Korea in exchange for food, a U.S. National Security Council official said.

The potential arrangement is being brokered by a Slovakian arms dealer, NSC spokesman John Kirby said in a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support and Russia's military operations against Ukraine and we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," Kirby said.

"We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions," he added.

RELATED Defense experts tell House panel China remains biggest cyberthreat

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on the Slovakian arms dealer, identified as 67-year-old Ashot Mkrtychev.

Advertisement

"Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, Mkrtychev worked with DPRK officials to obtain over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia in exchange for materials ranging from commercial aircraft, raw materials, and commodities to be sent to the DPRK," the department said in a press release.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

"Russia has lost over 9,000 pieces of heavy military equipment since the start of the war, and thanks in part to multilateral sanctions and export controls, Putin has become increasingly desperate to replace them," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"Schemes like the arms deal pursued by this individual show that Putin is turning to suppliers of last resort like Iran and the DPRK," she said.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the United States and its allies have repeatedly slapped sanctions against Russia that have not only taken a bite out of its economy but have restricted its ability to make war, including preventing it from acquiring and manufacturing weaponry.

RELATED Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges

These restrictions coupled with its losses on the battlefield have forced the Kremlin to turn to Iran and North Korea, with the United States publicly stating as early as September that Moscow was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from Pyongyang.

Advertisement

In December, the White House accused Pyongyang of providing an arms shipment to the Wagner Group, a private Russian mercenary outfit that has been at the forefront of a lengthy battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

North Korea has denied the allegations.

"Today's action is a clear message that the United States will not relent in targeting those who provide support to Russia's aggression and brutal war against Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We will continue to identify, expose and counter Russian attempts to acquire military equipment from the DPRK or any other state that is prepared to support its war in Ukraine."

North Korea's economy is facing a severe food crisis, with reports of shortfalls in crop production and distribution problems exacerbated by border closures meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, South Korea's Unification Ministry said the food situation appeared to be worsening in some regions, causing "continuous starvation deaths."

A report by monitoring website 38 North earlier this year concluded that North Korea is undergoing the worst period of food insecurity it has faced since a mass famine devastated the country almost 30 years ago.

Advertisement

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said later Thursday that the Pentagon has "not at this time" seen any signs of North Korea sending additional weapons or military support to Russia.

"But it's, again, something we continue to keep a close eye on," Ryder said at a press briefing.

Latest Headlines

House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
March 30 (UPI) -- House Democrats have formally re-introduced the Women's Health Protection Act to establish a statutory nationwide right to abortion as their Republican counterparts push bans on the medical practice across the country.
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
March 30 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced Thursday that 15 sculptures linked to former art dealer Subhash Kapoor will be repatriated to India.
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
March 30 (UPI) -- Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out Monday.
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 1 day ago
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
March 30 (UPI) -- Nine service members died when two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky., late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
March 30 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans remarked on the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, agreeing on one thing: the "unprecedented" aspect of the case.
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
March 30 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," released remarks Thursday from his alleged victim after he was arrested in New York City on Saturday.
Senators introduce bill for more rail-safety oversight after recent derailments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senators introduce bill for more rail-safety oversight after recent derailments
March 30 (UPI) -- Three Democratic Senators on Thursday introduced a third bill this session relating to railway safety in response to recent high-profile train derailments in East Palestine, Ohio and Darlington Township, Pa.
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
March 30 (UPI) -- A Manhattan grand jury took the unprecedented step Thursday of voting to indict a former president, formally charging Donald Trump in an investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Jury finds for Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision civil trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury finds for Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision civil trial
March 30 (UPI) -- A Utah jury awarded actress Gwyneth Paltrow $1 in damages Thursday, after finding the Oscar winner not liable in a ski collision case dating to 2016.
Virgin Orbit ending operations after failure to secure new funding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virgin Orbit ending operations after failure to secure new funding
March 30 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit is laying off nearly all of its workforce after the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson failed to secure new funding, its chief executive confirmed Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement