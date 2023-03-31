Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment

1/6

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg disputed allegations by some Republicans that his indictment of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected assertions by some Republicans that his indictment of former President Donald Trump was political, in a letter to lawmakers Friday. Bragg said speculation that the investigation was politically motivated was misleading and meritless. In the letter, he also accused Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and James Comer, R-Ky., of collaborating with Trump. Advertisement

"Even worse, based on your reportedly close collaboration with Mr. Trump in attacking this office and the grand jury process, it appears you are acting more like criminal defense counsel trying to gather evidence for a client than a legislative body seeking to achieve a legitimate legislative objective," Bragg said.

Trump is being investigated for his alleged role in the payment of at least $130,000, delivered by his former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The payment was meant to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN and NBC New York reported that Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud. The indictment hasn't been unsealed. Trump is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, still will be eligible to run for president under indictment. He continues to cast the probe as politically motivated.

In a statement on Truth Social following news of Thursday's indictment, Trump said, "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Trump, told NBC News that Bragg had requested that Trump turn himself in on Friday, but Tacopina said the Secret Service needed more time to prepare. The Secret Service has denied those claims.

Bragg also told Jordan, Steil and Comer that their requests for more information on the case were simply a pretext to interfere with his office's work and had no legislative purpose.

"Even if you were seriously considering such legislation and had the constitutional authority to enact it (which you do not), your request for information from the district attorney and his former attorneys concerning an ongoing criminal probe is unnecessary and unjustified," Bragg said.