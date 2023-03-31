Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2023 / 7:20 PM

Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April

By Matt Bernardini
A Delaware Superior Court Judge on Friday denied an attempt by Fox News to dismiss a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Delaware Superior Court Judge on Friday denied an attempt by Fox News to dismiss a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge denied attempts by Fox News to dismiss a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, meaning that the case will go to trial in April.

Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation suit alleges that Fox News knowingly pushed false conspiracy theories about the voting machine company and its role in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Judge Eric Davis handed a win to Dominion on Friday, ruling that the statements that Fox News made were false. It will be up to a jury to decide whether or not Fox News acted in "actual malice," meaning it knowingly pushed false information.

"The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that [it is] CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true," Davis wrote in his ruling on Friday.

RELATED Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory

Dominion has said its reputation was damaged when Fox News aired claims that tied it to the late leftist Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, paid kickbacks to politicians, and a "rigged" presidential election.

In a court filing last month, text messages were published by star hosts for Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The text messages show the host privately disparaging former President Donald Trump and his claims of voter fraud.

Advertisement

In one message, Carlson wrote to Ingraham on Nov. 18, 2020, that he had caught lies from Sidney Powell -- the former campaign attorney for Trump who pushed conspiracy theories that the dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez had participated in a plot to rig the 2020 election.

RELATED Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims

"Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It's insane," Carlson wrote to Ingraham.

Ingraham, in a response to Carlson, said, "Sidney is a complete nut" and that "no one will work with her," adding the same about former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In a statement Friday, Dominion said that it was looking forward to going to trial.

RELATED Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage

"We are gratified by the court's thorough ruling soundly rejecting all of Fox's arguments and defenses, and finding as a matter of law that their statements about Dominion are false," the company said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Fox said that this case was about First Amendment protections provided to the news media.

"FOX will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings," the company said, according to ABC News.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden administration to appeal Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration to appeal Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration on Friday said that it would appeal a ruling by a Texas federal judge that struck down a mandate of the Affordable Care Act requiring private health insurance plans to cover preventive care.
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
March 31 (UPI) -- The "Rust" assistant director who handled the gun that killed a cinematographer, pleaded no contest on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday's Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community "un-American."
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
March 31 (UPI) -- An American neo-Nazi who was at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 was arrested in Romania Friday and will be extradited to the United States.
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who represents Flint, has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer," he said in a statement Friday.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
March 31 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected assertions by Republicans that his indictment of former President Donald Trump was political, in a letter to lawmakers on Friday.
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
March 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released toxic chemicals into the environment.
Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over
March 31 (UPI) -- The latest data on inflation in the U.S. economy shows obvious progress, though there's more work yet to do, President Joe Biden said Friday.
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump's indictment rooted in tawdry tale from 2006
March 31 (UPI) -- A 2006 alleged affair after a celebrity golf tournament and an effort to hide it a decade later is at the core of a historic indictment of a former U.S. president, the first in history.
U.S. gasoline prices follow crude oil higher
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices follow crude oil higher
March 31 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are on the rise as broader markets start to breathe a sigh of relief over recent concerns about the health of the global financial sector, analysts said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement