March 31, 2023 / 7:06 AM

Economic adviser Cecilia Rouse leaves the White House

By Clyde Hughes
Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, left her position on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Cecilia Rouse, the first African American to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, departed the White House on Friday.

President Joe Biden praised Rouse for her work in his administration in a statement, saying she has "been at the forefront navigating this unprecedented economic moment."

"No matter the challenge, Cecilia provided insightful analysis, assessed problems in a new way, and insisted that we examine the accumulation of evidence in drawing conclusions. And, she's maintained steadfast calmness through it all."

Rouse helped shape White House economic policy through the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where gasoline prices rose to record levels. The prices slowly moderated over the past year.

Biden touted an economic turnaround since Rouse joined his administration, citing the creation of millions of jobs and low unemployment.

On Thursday, data from the Commerce Department reported that real GDP increased annually by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, a downward revision from the 2.7% forecast last month. Meanwhile, first-time claims for unemployment insurance jumped by 7,000 to 198,000, after coming in more or less steady during the previous week.

"Cecilia shares my economic vision and has always understood that my north star was not just getting us back to a pre-pandemic economy, but building one that is more resilient, fair, inclusive and honors everyday workers across the country," Biden said.

A labor economist by trade, she has been part of the Princeton faculty since 1992 and served as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton from 1998 to 1999 and on the Council of Economic Advisers as a member under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2011.

Rouse is the founding director of the Princeton Education Research Section and a member of the National Academy of Education.

