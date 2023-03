1/4

A Utah jury awarded actress Gwyneth Paltrow $1 in damages plus legal fees Thursday after finding the Oscar winner not liable from a ski collision in 2016. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- A Utah jury awarded actress Gwyneth Paltrow $1 in damages Thursday after finding the Oscar winner not liable in a ski collision case dating to 2016. The jury also sided with the 50-year-old actress in her counterclaim against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. Advertisement

Sanderson sued Paltrow for more than $3 million, contending the Goop CEO was negligent when the two collided on the ski hill at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016. He said the collision left him with lasting injuries.

Paltrow countersued Sanderson for $1 plus attorney fees in a symbolic gesture.

The eight-day civil trial started March 21, and the jury delivered a verdict Thursday after around deliberating two hours.

Sanderson and Paltrow each contended they were uphill at the time, which would give them the right-of-way.

Sanderson's legal team claimed the doctor was irreparably injured as a result of the collision.

However, during arguments Wednesday, Paltrow's lawyers showed the jury posts from Sanderson's social media accounts, depicting the 76-year-old embarking on numerous physically-demanding activities.

The images seemed to refute his claims the injury left him with "permanent traumatic brain injury" and "suffering and loss of enjoyment of life."

Her lawyers claimed Sanderson was set on exploiting her for fame and fortune.