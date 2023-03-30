Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried enters not-guilty pleas to latest charges

By Clyde Hughes
Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for arraignment proceedings at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on January 3. He entered not-guilty pleas to a new round of charges on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for arraignment proceedings at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on January 3. He entered not-guilty pleas to a new round of charges on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Troubled digital currency executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday entered a not-guilty plea to five additional charges related to the collapse of his former crypto exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research.

The new charges in New York federal court are part of a third round of counts from a superseding indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried directed the payment of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to one or more Chinese government officials to unfreeze trading accounts tied to Alameda Research.

Advertisement

The disgraced billionaire already had entered not-guilty pleas in charges connected to bank fraud, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and making unlawful political contributions.

Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried's attorney, said his client was challenging the charges and the government's right to bring some of the counts against him. Prosecutors can be limited at times in bringing more charges after a defendant is transferred to the United States after the original indictment has been filed.

RELATED Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading

Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States from FTX's home base in the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried initially was indicted on eight charges, including fraud, money laundering, and campaign-finance law violations. In December, he agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas to the United States. He pleaded not guilty to the original charges on Jan. 3.

Advertisement

Last month, prosecutors filed a new indictment alleging securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and illegal campaign contributions. Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators allegedly made tens of millions of dollars of campaign contributions using a straw donor or corporate funds.

RELATED SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets

RELATED Former NBA player to pay $1.4 million to settle SEC crypto fraud charge

Latest Headlines

Tesla's solar panel program misses goal, analysis finds
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Tesla's solar panel program misses goal, analysis finds
March 30 (UPI) -- A solar panel project steered by Elon Musk's Tesla is well short of its goal of seeing 1,000 installations a week, analysis from consultant group Wood Mackenzie found.
Heavy interest seen in the latest U.S. drilling lease in the Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heavy interest seen in the latest U.S. drilling lease in the Gulf of Mexico
March 30 (UPI) -- Results from the first auction for drilling rights in the U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico in more than a year show the region is primed for growth, analysis finds.
AccuWeather predicts near average Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AccuWeather predicts near average Atlantic hurricane season
According to AccuWeather's forecasters, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will likely be less active than the majority of seasons since 1995 and may feature a similar number of storms when compared to 2022.
Train derails in Minnesota, forcing residents to evacuate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Train derails in Minnesota, forcing residents to evacuate
March 30 (UPI) -- A freight train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Minnesota overnight Thursday, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents after several rail cars burst into flames.
U.S. GDP revised down to 2.6% as consumer spending falls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. GDP revised down to 2.6% as consumer spending falls
March 30 (UPI) -- The latest estimate for fourth quarter U.S. GDP was revised lower to 2.6% driven in part by a decline in consumer spending, data published Thursday show.
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
March 30 (UPI) -- Nine service members died when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky., late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
March 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced new public and private partnerships to speed up production of electric vehicles in an effort to transition the United States from gas-powered vehicles by 50% over seven years.
President Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York, says Taiwan 'cannot be isolated'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Tsai Ing-wen arrives in New York, says Taiwan 'cannot be isolated'
March 30 (UPI) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said during a banquet Wednesday in New York that she is standing for democracy and will not in intimidated by mainland China.
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
March 30 (UPI) -- A senior police union official in San Jose, Calif., is facing up to 20 years in prison on federal charges of attempting to import synthetic fentanyl into the United States, the office of the U.S. Attorney said.
7 California police officers, nurse charged over 2020 death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
7 California police officers, nurse charged over 2020 death
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly three years after a 38-year-old man died in police custody, seven California Highway Patrol officers and a registered nurse have been charged in his death.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement