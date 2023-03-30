Trending
March 30, 2023 / 4:27 AM

7 California police officers, nurse charged over 2020 death

By Darryl Coote
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon (C) announced charges Wednesday against seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse in connection to the March 31, 2020, death of Edward Bronstein. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office/Release
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly three years after a 38-year-old man died in police custody, seven California Highway Patrol officers and a registered nurse have been charged in his death.

The six CHP officers, one sergeant and a nurse have each been charged with one count of manslaughter, while the law enforcement members have also been charged with one count each of assault by an officer.

The charges were announced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who said Edward Bronstein died March 31, 2020, because of the officials' failure to uphold the responsibilities of their professions.

"These officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein. He was under custody," Gascon said. "We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death."

Bronstein died nearly three years ago as police were attempting to forcibly draw his blood in a CHP parking lot after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

The harrowing 18-minute video of the incident shows a handcuffed and kneeling Bronstein stating that he is willing to voluntarily have his blood drawn as a group of officers pile on top of him.

Bronstein repeatedly screams "I'll do it willingly" as the officers hold him down with their knees pushing into his legs, back and neck.

"It's too late," one of the officers is heard stating, before Bronstein repeatedly screams, "I can't breathe."

With the officers on top of him and as a medical professional draws his blood, Bronstein's staccato screams soften until they stop.

"He is unresponsive when a medical professional draws his blood and officers hold him down, unresponsive when they take a second vila of blood, laying so lifelessly that the officers no longer need to hold him down because he's dying as they watch," Gascon said during the press conference.

Minutes later, police and the nurse repeatedly slap an unresponsive Bronstein in the face and instruct the unconscious man to wake up.

Only after more than 13 minutes elapse since Bronstein utters his last scream do the officers unsuccessfully administer CPR.

"I don't know what to say," Bronstein's father, Edward Tapia, said during the press conference, "but what happened, it's just something I can't bear with yet, even now. I'm glad that we came to this point where they get prosecuted so they can hurt nobody else.

"I miss my son so much," an emotional Tapia said.

Those charged have been identified as CHP officers Dionisio Fiorella, Michael Little, Dustin Osmanson, Darren Parsons, Diego Romero, Justin Silva and Marciel Terry. The nurse was identified as Arbi Baghalian.

If convicted, the officers face a maximum prison sentence of four years and eight months, while Baghalian faces a maximum sentence of four years, the district attorney said.

