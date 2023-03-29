LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series

March 29 (UPI) -- The Trevor Project is making space at the table for LGBTQ youth in its new roundtable discussion series Sharing Space.
The advocacy organization that specializes in suicide prevention for young LGBTQ people released a trailer for the series Wednesday, ahead of its debut episode on Friday. The debut episode, featuring film and television star Daniel Radcliffe, will be released on YouTube at 12 p.m. EST.
Radcliffe will be joined in a discussion with six transgender or non-binary young people who will share stories about their experiences, according to a press release from the Trevor Project.
"Our goal in developing this kind of content is to turn the microphone toward LGBTQ young people themselves and let them speak directly about their lives, which they know best," Megan Stowe, vice president of Brand and Content at The Trevor Project, said in a statement.