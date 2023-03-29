Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq

1/2

On Wednesday during a press briefing at the White House with National Security Council adviser John Kirby, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said legislation to end the authorization for war in Iraq has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq. The bill passed the Senate by a 66 to 30 margin to repeal the authorization of what became the Iraq War. Advertisement

American troops invaded Iraq March 20, 2003, after Congress passed an Authorization for Use of Military Force or AUMF.

Wednesday's bill, which was moved to the Senate earlier in the month, also rescinded authorization for the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq.

The bipartisan bill was co-authored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

"Finally, the Senate voted to formally end the decades-long Gulf and Iraq Wars. Proud to lead the bill to get this done," Kaine said in a statement following the vote.

"Our troops served courageously. The mission is over, and the war authorizations against Iraq are now outdated and unnecessary. It's time to repeal them."

The bill now heads to the House for a vote, where lawmakers expect it to pass.

"Passage of this bill with strong bipartisan support takes us a step closer to restoring the proper role of Congress in authorizing military force and affirmatively stating when conflicts are over," Young said in a statement.

"A broad and diverse coalition in the House supports this legislation, and I am hopeful the bill will receive prompt consideration."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference earlier in the month the bill had a "good chance" of getting through committee.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, the legislation has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We urge the House to move quickly as well," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"Repealing the 2002 and 1991 AUMF would support the President's commitments to continuing a strong relationship with our Iraqi partners and to working with Congress to ensure outdated authorizations for the use of military force are repealed."