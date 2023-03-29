Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 6:12 PM

Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq

By Simon Druker
1/2
On Wednesday during a press briefing at the White House with National Security Council adviser John Kirby, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said legislation to end the authorization for war in Iraq has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
On Wednesday during a press briefing at the White House with National Security Council adviser John Kirby, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said legislation to end the authorization for war in Iraq has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq.

The bill passed the Senate by a 66 to 30 margin to repeal the authorization of what became the Iraq War.

Advertisement

American troops invaded Iraq March 20, 2003, after Congress passed an Authorization for Use of Military Force or AUMF.

Wednesday's bill, which was moved to the Senate earlier in the month, also rescinded authorization for the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq.

RELATED U.S. and South Korea stage beach assault in show of military force

The bipartisan bill was co-authored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

"Finally, the Senate voted to formally end the decades-long Gulf and Iraq Wars. Proud to lead the bill to get this done," Kaine said in a statement following the vote.

"Our troops served courageously. The mission is over, and the war authorizations against Iraq are now outdated and unnecessary. It's time to repeal them."

RELATED Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties

The bill now heads to the House for a vote, where lawmakers expect it to pass.

"Passage of this bill with strong bipartisan support takes us a step closer to restoring the proper role of Congress in authorizing military force and affirmatively stating when conflicts are over," Young said in a statement.

Advertisement

"A broad and diverse coalition in the House supports this legislation, and I am hopeful the bill will receive prompt consideration."

RELATED Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference earlier in the month the bill had a "good chance" of getting through committee.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, the legislation has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We urge the House to move quickly as well," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"Repealing the 2002 and 1991 AUMF would support the President's commitments to continuing a strong relationship with our Iraqi partners and to working with Congress to ensure outdated authorizations for the use of military force are repealed."

Latest Headlines

Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will run from June 5 to June 9.
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account.
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
U.S. News // 60 minutes ago
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Artak Hamazaspyan, the founder and ex-CEO of Beaxy.com, for "raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token."
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
March 29 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction to reduce or commute the life sentence of Pamela Smart.
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Energy Department released a plan on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes.
LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
March 29 (UPI) -- The Trevor Project is making space at the table for LGBTQ youth in its new roundtable discussion series Sharing Space.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
March 29 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over his former company's alleged anti-union activities during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington on Wednesday.
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
March 29 (UPI) -- An assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of violating federal conflict of interest regulations by steering contracts to her spouse.
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
March 29 (UPI) -- A new Gallup poll found that President Joe Biden's approval rating sits at just 40%, as a majority of Americans disapprove of his handling on key issues.
United Airlines reaches agreement with union representing 30,000 workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United Airlines reaches agreement with union representing 30,000 workers
March 29 (UPI) -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Wednesday it reached agreements in principle with United Airlines covering 30,000 workers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement