Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 6:54 PM

Republican senators file bill to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations

By Simon Druker
1/2
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., co-introduced Wednesday's legislation, officially known as the Ending the Notorious, Aggressive and Remorseless Criminal Organizations and Syndicates, or NARCOS, Act. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., co-introduced Wednesday's legislation, officially known as the Ending the Notorious, Aggressive and Remorseless Criminal Organizations and Syndicates, or NARCOS, Act. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers Wednesday introduced new legislation aimed at designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The legislation, officially known as the Ending the Notorious, Aggressive and Remorseless Criminal Organizations and Syndicates or NARCOS Act, was introduced by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Advertisement

Kennedy is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"We need to dismantle and disincentivize Mexico's cartels in every way possible. Designating these murderers as foreign terrorist organizations would give U.S. officials more tools to use in putting the cartels and the networks that support them behind bars," Kennedy said in a statement.

If passed, the legislation would see the formation of a task force targeting cartels and drug traffickers, including those bringing fentanyl into the United States.

"Americans are being killed on both sides of the border. And Americans are being addicted, certainly, on our side of the border -- killed, too," Kennedy said in specific reference to the deadly opioid.

The bill lists nine separate Mexican cartels that would be designated terrorist organizations under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

RELATED Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight

That list includes the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, once headed by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Guzman was arrested in 2014 and is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. maximum-security prison in Florence, Colo.

Advertisement

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden sanctioned four Sinaloa Cartel members and two businessmen because of alleged connections to both fentanyl and methamphetamine smuggling. The six men are accused of supplying chemicals to make the illicit drugs to so-called "super labs."

Wednesday's proposed legislation also targets the Los Zetas Cartel and Juaraz Cartel, as well as six others.

RELATED Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break

"Designating these cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations will be a game-changer. We will put the cartels in our crosshairs and go after those who provide material support to them, including the Chinese entities who send them chemicals to produce these poisons. The designation of Mexican drug cartels as FTOs is a first step in the major policy changes we need to combat this evil," Graham said in a statement.

Read More

Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39

Latest Headlines

Man arrested after smuggled migrants found dead in train freight car in Texas
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Man arrested after smuggled migrants found dead in train freight car in Texas
March 29 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed Wednesday they have arrested one man in connection with last week's fatal smuggling incident in Texas.
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
March 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of tech leaders, including Elon Musk, are warning artificial intelligence labs in an open letter to immediately stop the "out of control" advanced AI race for six months to make sure all systems are safe.
Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
March 29 (UPI) -- The Republican-led Kentucky legislature passed one of the most restrictive LGBTQ bills in the country Wednesday, overturning a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
March 29 (UPI) -- Video game creator Electronic Arts confirmed Wednesday it is laying off 6% of the company's overall workforce.
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
March 29 (UPI) -- The second Summit for Democracy entered its second day Wednesday with President Joe Biden hosting a number of world leaders virtually in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world.
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will run from June 5 to June 9.
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq.
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account.
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Artak Hamazaspyan, the founder and ex-CEO of Beaxy.com, for "raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token."
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
March 29 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction to reduce or commute the life sentence of Pamela Smart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement