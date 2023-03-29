Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 8:17 PM

Man arrested after smuggled migrants found dead in train freight car in Texas

By Simon Druker
Authorities confirmed Wednesday they have arrested one man in connection with last week’s fatal smuggling incident in Texas. Photo courtesy of Uvalde Police Department
Authorities confirmed Wednesday they have arrested one man in connection with last week’s fatal smuggling incident in Texas. Photo courtesy of Uvalde Police Department

March 29 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed Wednesday they have arrested one man in connection with last week's fatal smuggling incident in Texas.

A Honduran national is now in custody, ABC reported, citing a criminal complaint from U.S. District Court in Texas.

Advertisement

Denniso Carranza Gonzales is accused of leading a group of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border into Uvalde County, Texas.

Two migrants were found dead and 10 more needed medical attention when officials located them, following a 911 call Friday in the county west of San Antonio.

RELATED Two migrants found dead in Texas train car as 10 others injured

Initial reports pegged the number of migrants found trapped in a freight car on a Union Pacific train in Knippa, Texas, at 17 Friday. That number was amended to 12 Wednesday.

Knippa is about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

The temperature at the time was 87 degrees F, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said at the time. The two fatalities were likely due to hydration. Several other people were found unresponsive.

RELATED Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39

An anonymous 911 call alerted police to the situation around 3:50 p.m. CDT.

Gonzales is charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

He was reportedly leading a group of migrants as a guide, from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to San Antonio. Piedras Negras, Coahuila is across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Advertisement

"From there they would ride the trains to San Antonio, Texas," according to the court filing, which says Gonzales told investigators "he would be taken care of for continuing to smuggle groups" into the United States.

Gonazales reportedly told authorities he had been acting as a guide on the route for three months.

Read More

At least 29 migrants die after boats sink off coast of Tunisia

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
March 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of tech leaders, including Elon Musk, are warning artificial intelligence labs in an open letter to immediately stop the "out of control" advanced AI race for six months to make sure all systems are safe.
Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Kentucky GOP overturns veto, passes restrictive anti-transgender bill into law
March 29 (UPI) -- The Republican-led Kentucky legislature passed one of the most restrictive LGBTQ bills in the country Wednesday, overturning a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EA set to layoff 6% of workforce, reduce its office space
March 29 (UPI) -- Video game creator Electronic Arts confirmed Wednesday it is laying off 6% of the company's overall workforce.
Republican senators file bill to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican senators file bill to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations
March 29 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers Wednesday introduced new legislation aimed at designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
March 29 (UPI) -- The second Summit for Democracy entered its second day Wednesday with President Joe Biden hosting a number of world leaders virtually in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world.
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will run from June 5 to June 9.
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq.
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account.
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Artak Hamazaspyan, the founder and ex-CEO of Beaxy.com, for "raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token."
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
March 29 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction to reduce or commute the life sentence of Pamela Smart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen departs for U.S. amid warnings from China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement