A school principal in Florida resigned on Tuesday after sending a $100,000 check to a scammer posing as Elon Musk. Photo courtesy of Tesla

March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account. Jan McGee had been the principal at the Burns Science and Technology charter school in Oak Hill since 2011 and apparently sent the check thinking that Musk would invest millions of dollars back in the school. Advertisement

The school's business manager, Brent Appy, was able to cancel the check before it cleared, but the move still cost McGee her job.

"I am a very smart lady. Well-educated. I fell for a scam," McGee said, according to NBC TV affiliate WESH. "Grooming is when you talk to somebody and you believe in them, and they get you to trust them that this is really real, and so I fell for it."

WESH reported that staff members had warned McGee that she was being scammed. Before she resigned, multiple school staff members said they would quit if she remained on the staff.

"I love this school more than anything else. If it means your administration is going to stay, I'm turning in my resignation." McGee said when leaving.

Advertisement

"Somehow she believed it," board chair Albert Amalfitano said. "He must have been really convincing."

The school said they will begin conducting a national search for a new principal.