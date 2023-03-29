Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 5:35 PM

SEC files charges against crypto platform Beaxy.com founder Artek Hamazaspyan

By Patrick Hilsman
The Securities and Exchange Commission, under Chair Gary Gensler, shown here testifying to Congress in 2021, has filed charges against Beaxy founder and former CEO Artak Hamazaspyan. File Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI
The Securities and Exchange Commission, under Chair Gary Gensler, shown here testifying to Congress in 2021, has filed charges against Beaxy founder and former CEO Artak Hamazaspyan. File Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Artak Hamazaspyan, the founder and ex-CEO of Beaxy.com, for "raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token."

The move is the latest in a series of legal actions targeting cryptocurrencies and their improper use and sale.

Advertisement

Last week, the SEC charged Tron founder Justin Sun for allegedly promoting and manipulating unregistered crypto assets.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged the crypto asset trading platform beaxy.com (the Beaxy Platform) and its executives for failing to register as national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency," the SEC said in a press release Wednesday.

The SEC alleges that "Hamazaspyan misappropriated at least $900,000 for personal use, including gambling."

The SEC also alleges that Windy Inc. "maintained and provided the Beaxy Platform as a web-based trading platform that facilitated buying and selling crypto assets that were offered and sold as securities."

According to the complaint, Nicholas Murphy and Randolph Bay Abbott, who manage Windy Inc., "convinced Hamazaspyan to resign following the unregistered offering of BXY and the misappropriation of investor assets, the two continued the operation of the Beaxy Platform through Windy, and as such are also liable for operating an unregistered exchange, broker, and clearing agency."

Advertisement

Read More

SEC files charges against Tron founder Justin Sun SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims

Latest Headlines

World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
World is at 'turning point,' Biden says while hosting second Summit for Democracy
March 29 (UPI) -- The second Summit for Democracy entered its second day Wednesday with President Joe Biden hosting a number of world leaders virtually in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world.
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event
March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will run from June 5 to June 9.
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Senate vote moves U.S. closer to ending authorization for war in Iraq
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday voted to repeal legislation passed 20 years ago, authorizing the use of American military force in Iraq.
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
March 29 (UPI) -- A principal in Florida resigned after being duped by a scammer posing as Elon Musk and sending a $100,000 check from the school's account.
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court denies Pamela Smart's bid to have life sentence commuted
March 29 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction to reduce or commute the life sentence of Pamela Smart.
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan
March 29 (UPI) -- The Energy Department released a plan on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes.
LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
March 29 (UPI) -- The Trevor Project is making space at the table for LGBTQ youth in its new roundtable discussion series Sharing Space.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
March 29 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over his former company's alleged anti-union activities during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington on Wednesday.
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
March 29 (UPI) -- An assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of violating federal conflict of interest regulations by steering contracts to her spouse.
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
March 29 (UPI) -- A new Gallup poll found that President Joe Biden's approval rating sits at just 40%, as a majority of Americans disapprove of his handling on key issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement