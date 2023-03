The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Wednesday it reached an agreement in principle with United Airlines. File Photo courtesy of United Airlines/UPI

March 29 (UPI) -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Wednesday it reached agreements in principle with United Airlines covering 30,000 workers. The union said the deals, which cover wages and working conditions, includes fleet service workers, passenger service workers, storekeepers, central load planners, maintenance instructors, fleet technical instructors and security officers. Advertisement

IAM said the deals lift wages to "industry best," along with insourcing of five previously outsourced locations; protection of full-time employment and opportunities; a permanent prohibition of outsourcing for 17 additional U.S. locations; increased lead and specialty premiums; extending layoff protection; and a signing bonus.

"IAM members at United Airlines deserve the best in the industry -- and that's exactly what our tentative agreements have delivered," said IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen in a statement.

"Our strength and solidarity from the shop floor to the bargaining table made these strong tentative agreements possible. The IAM Negotiations Committee, District 141 and our team at the IAM Grand Lodge used every resource available to us to ensure our members' voices were heard at the bargaining table."

United remains in talks with unions representing its pilots and flight attendants. Pilots had turned down a preliminary deal last year. United had not released a statement commenting on the agreement as early Wednesday afternoon.

"IAM members at United Airlines are the people who make this carrier a leader in the global aviation industry," said IAM Air Transport Territory Chief of Staff Edison Fraser. "They have earned the industry's best agreements with strong job protections that will provide comfort to them and their families."

