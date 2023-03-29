Biden to visit Mississippi following deadly storms

March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Miss., on Friday to survey the damage caused by a series of deadly storms that tore through the state and left a path of destruction over the weekend.
Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, on Friday will visit with first responders, community members impacted by the storm and state and local officials, the White House said Wednesday in a statement, adding that the pair will also "reaffirm their commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as long as it takes."