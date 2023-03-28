Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 5:25 PM

Banking regulators get bipartisan wrath in wake of recent bank closures

By Simon Druker
1/4
Bipartisan lawmakers had harsh criticisms Tuesday for financial regulators, grilling them over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (pictured), during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Bipartisan lawmakers had harsh criticisms Tuesday for financial regulators, grilling them over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (pictured), during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- During a Tuesday meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, bipartisan lawmakers sharply criticized financial regulators over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Michael Barr, the second vice chair of the Federal Reserve for supervision testified Tuesday, answering questions from both sides of the aisle about why the California bank failed suddenly earlier this month.

Advertisement

"In less than a day, Silicon Valley Bank customers pulled $42 billion out of the bank -- fueled by venture capitalists and their social media accounts. They created the largest and fastest bank run in history. In the following days, Signature Bank lost $17.8 billion," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and who chairs the committee, said during his opening remarks.

"One woman told me she was terrified she wouldn't be able to pay her workers the next week," he said.

RELATED GasBuddy: Any dip lower in retail gas prices will be fleeting

State regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank March 10, the first FDIC-insured bank to fail in the United States in more than two years.

Tech-focused Signature Bank was closed days later.

Barr testified Tuesday, that had federal authorities not stepped in, that $42 billion figure could have been closer to $100 billion in cash the next day, calling both situations a "textbook case of mismanagement."

Advertisement

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., asked Barr if he would recommend regulators be fired, if his review pointed to negligence.

Barr agreed stronger regulations are required to ensure future compliance. But all lawmakers who spoke Tuesday, including Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Martin Gruenberg, reiterated they have confidence in the U.S. banking system.

"By all accounts, this is a classic tale of negligence, and it started with the banks themselves. Without any question, that's where the buck stops. So, it is imperative that we hear straight from the horse's mouth, so to speak, to find out why these banks were so poorly managed and so poorly managed [their] risks," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the committee's ranking member said Wednesday.

RELATED Bank officials, market analysts work to soothe economic jitters

"Unfortunately, the bank executives aren't the only managers we're missing."

Executives from Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, including CEO Greg Becker, did not appear Tuesday. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell also was absent, which Scott also lamented.

"Instead, we have the Vice Chair of Supervision here to use our committee as a platform to talk about the wrongs under his supervision. As the Federal Reserve has already announced, he is conducting a review to assess any supervisory failures, which is an obvious, inherent conflict of interest and a classic case of the fox guarding the hen house," he told the committee.

Advertisement

Powell in mid-March announced a review of supervision and regulatory procedures, which is being led by Barr.

Read More

U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details

Latest Headlines

Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated by Maryland court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated by Maryland court
March 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland court has reinstated Adnan Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, and called for a new hearing.
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
March 28 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged the Senate to allow the promotions of more than 100 senior military officials amid the objection of a GOP Senator over the department's reproductive healthcare policy.
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
March 28 (UPI) -- Nashville police said on Tuesday that the shooter who killed six people at a Tennessee Christian school had been receiving treatment for an emotional disorder.
Biden touts 'bringing supply chain home' in first stop on 'Investing in America' tour
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden touts 'bringing supply chain home' in first stop on 'Investing in America' tour
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was in North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour touting the ongoing effect of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and semiconductor production.
Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors added another charge against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, accusing him of paying tens of millions of dollars worth of bribes to a Chinese government official.
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
March 28 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seeking official records on the department's Dissent Channel warning against a speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI
March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Tuesday said it will use artificial intelligence to hunt down cyberattack risks daily with its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals.
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer remains somewhat defiant against lingering inflationary pressures, but job prospects may be starting to fade, The Conference Board said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
March 28 (UPI) -- Higher lending rates and prospects for continued U.S. economic weakness could keep a lid on housing prices for several months, analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices found Tuesday.
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House votes to strip China of developing nation status
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement