GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal

March 28 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding official records on the department's Dissent Channel warning against a speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Dissent Channel cable, signed by 23 staffers from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on July 13, 2021, warned the State Department that the Taliban was rapidly advancing in Afghanistan, forecasting a situation the Afghan military would be unable to handle. McCaul said in a statement Monday that Blinken has refused to provide the cable, an official record, despite multiple concessions being offered on McCaul's behalf.