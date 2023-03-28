Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations

Tennessee-based Dollar General is reportedly in settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of workplace safety violations. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Tennessee-based Dollar General is reportedly in settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of workplace safety violations. The chain already faced over $15 million in fines for more than 100 violations, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration reportedly labeled the company a "severe violator," after visiting 270 of its locations since 2017.

The OSHA reportedly found 111 cases of unsafe working conditions at the locations it inspected.

Founded in Kentucky in 1939, Dollar General has more than 18,700 locations in the United States and Mexico.

The company's share gained on the NYSE Tuesday, and were up 1.03%, trading at $208.13 by close trading.

The violations reportedly relate to unsafe buildups and backups of merchandise on showroom floors, with the company not retaining adequate staffing levels to keep areas clear, as well as not having working fire exits.

"We regularly review and refine our safety programs, and reinforce them through training, ongoing communication, recognition and accountability," the company told CNBC in a statement.

"When we learn of situations where we have failed to live up to this commitment, we work to address the issue and ensure the company's expectations regarding safety are clearly communicated, understood and implemented."