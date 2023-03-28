Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2023 / 5:01 PM

Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III testifies Tuesday during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine President Biden's proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III testifies Tuesday during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine President Biden's proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged the Senate to allow the promotions of more than 100 senior military officials as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., continues to block the promotions because of his opposition to the Defense Department's reproductive healthcare accommodations.

In a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Austin said holding up the military promotions creates a domestic security risk that reverberates throughout the armed forces.

Advertisement

"There are a number of things happening globally that indicate that we could be in a contest on any one given day," Austin said, according to Politico. "Not approving the recommendations for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be."

"The effects are cumulative and it will affect families. It will affect kids going to schools because they won't be able to change their duty station," he said.

RELATED U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack

Tuberville, a member of the committee, has continued to stand in the way of confirming both civilian Defense Department nominees and military officials as long as the department provides flexibility and travel expenses for non-covered reproductive healthcare.

Advertisement

In February, Austin signed a memorandum Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care, which allows troops who are pregnant to take leave to pursue assisted reproductive technology or a non-covered abortion. On Tuesday, Austin said this is important because 20% of troops are women and they cannot choose where they are stationed.

"So almost 80,000 of our women are stationed in places where they don't have access to non-covered reproductive health care," Austin said.

RELATED U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine

Military promotions typically pass quickly with little resistance. The Senate will often approve large groups of promotions with a single motion. With Tuberville's objection, the Senate may have to vote to approve promotions one at a time, according to The Hill.

"This is about not forcing the taxpayers of this country to fund abortion. That's been a bipartisan consensus for more than 40 years," Tuberville said on Tuesday. "The American taxpayer [is] on the hook to pay for travel and time off for elective abortion."

RELATED Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets

Latest Headlines

Banking regulators get bipartisan wrath in wake of recent bank closures
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Banking regulators get bipartisan wrath in wake of recent bank closures
March 28 (UPI) -- Bipartisan lawmakers had harsh criticisms Tuesday for financial regulators, grilling them over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking.
Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated by Maryland court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated by Maryland court
March 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland court has reinstated Adnan Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, and called for a new hearing.
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
March 28 (UPI) -- Nashville police said on Tuesday that the shooter who killed six people at a Tennessee Christian school had been receiving treatment for an emotional disorder.
Biden touts 'bringing supply chain home' in first stop on 'Investing in America' tour
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden touts 'bringing supply chain home' in first stop on 'Investing in America' tour
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was in North Carolina Tuesday to kick off a national tour touting the ongoing effect of his legislative agenda that has led to massive infrastructure projects and semiconductor production.
Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors added another charge against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, accusing him of paying tens of millions of dollars worth of bribes to a Chinese government official.
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal
March 28 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seeking official records on the department's Dissent Channel warning against a speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft announces professional cybersecurity platform driven by AI
March 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Tuesday said it will use artificial intelligence to hunt down cyberattack risks daily with its new security model to assist cybersecurity professionals.
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. consumer confidence improves, though the outlook remains mixed
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer remains somewhat defiant against lingering inflationary pressures, but job prospects may be starting to fade, The Conference Board said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices
March 28 (UPI) -- Higher lending rates and prospects for continued U.S. economic weakness could keep a lid on housing prices for several months, analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices found Tuesday.
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House votes to strip China of developing nation status
House votes to strip China of developing nation status
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Freight train hauling iron ore derails in Mojave Desert
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement