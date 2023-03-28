Trending
March 28, 2023

Philadelphia says water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill

By Clyde Hughes
Image of the Philadelphia skyline across the Delaware River on October 29, 2012. Philadelphia officials said they are monitoring the city's drinking water after a chemical spill at a nearby latex plant. File Photo by John Anderson/UPI
Image of the Philadelphia skyline across the Delaware River on October 29, 2012. Philadelphia officials said they are monitoring the city's drinking water after a chemical spill at a nearby latex plant. File Photo by John Anderson/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Officials said tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink and use until Tuesday afternoon as a plume from a chemical spill that originated in Bucks County, Pa., flows down the Delaware River to the city's intake systems.

The Philadelphia Water Department said the drinking water will remain safe through 3:30 p.m. It said it will continue testing in an effort to make sure no contaminated water gets through the intake system at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

City officials said the water around the city's intake has been checked regularly since the spill at the Altuglas chemical plant on Sunday, where officials said 8,100 to 12,000 gallons of water-based latex finishing solution was accidentally spilled into Otter Creek and then made its way to the Delaware River.

Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, said the expanded water testing will continue until the plume completely passes the city, expected by Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

"In fact, I think as the hours and days go by, it's very likely it will not enter the Philadelphia water system," Carroll said.

The city said its two other treatment plants that draw water from the Schuylkill River are not affected by the spill. The city suggested that residents fill bottles and pitchers with tap water before Tuesday afternoon.

"Your tap water is and remains safe," Carroll said. "It is safe to drink and use tap water, to cook with and to brush your teeth, to bathe in and of course, at least until tomorrow at 3:30 p.m."

Altuglas, a subsidiary of Trinseo PLC, said the solution that was spilled was a mix of 50% water and the remainder latex polymer. It said water samples there found that the material released was not a threat to people or wildlife.

"We are conducting a thorough assessment of all of our systems and processes to identify and address potential vulnerabilities and will take the steps necessary to close any gaps," Trinseo CEO Frank Bozich said in a statement. "The release of material has been stopped and our efforts are now focused on testing the local waterways."

