Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2023 / 6:02 PM

Disney to start laying off 7,000 employees this week

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger (pictured in 2019) alerted staff Monday in a memo that the first round of 7,000 layoffs will begin this week. A second round of job cuts is expected next month with all of the layoffs to be completed by the summer as the company undergoes a "strategic realignment" to offset losses. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger (pictured in 2019) alerted staff Monday in a memo that the first round of 7,000 layoffs will begin this week. A second round of job cuts is expected next month with all of the layoffs to be completed by the summer as the company undergoes a "strategic realignment" to offset losses. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Disney will start laying off workers this week in what is the first of three rounds to cut 7,000 jobs by the summer, according to a memo sent to staff Monday by chief executive officer Bob Iger.

"This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company's workforce reductions," Iger wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. Leaders will be communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next four days."

Advertisement

While this week's layoffs are the first round of job cuts, Iger announced there will be more layoffs next month.

"A second, larger round of notifications will happen in April with several thousand more staff reductions, and we expect to commence the final round of notifications before the beginning of summer to reach our 7,000-job target," Iger said.

RELATED Disney to cut 7,000 jobs after reporting 8% rise in revenue

The layoffs are part of a major, multi-tiered restructuring plan, announced in February, to cut costs at Disney by $5.5 billion after its valuation plummeted last year. The layoffs will hit all divisions of the company, including Disney parks and resorts, ESPN, as well as media and distribution.

Advertisement

Disney's streaming business is made up of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ alone has lost approximately 2.4 million subscribers, while the company's direct-to-customer services operated at a loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of the year.

While Disney shares are up about 8% this year, they fell 44% last year. Disney estimates it should stop losing money by 2024.

RELATED Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office

Iger, who returned to Disney in November after stepping down as chief executive in February 2020 to become Disney's executive chairman, has focused on reorganizing the company since his return.

"We have made the difficult decision to reduce our overall workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs as part of a strategic realignment of the company, including important cost-saving measures necessary for creating a more effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our business," Iger wrote Monday.

"For our employees who aren't impacted, I want to acknowledge that there will no doubt be challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward."

RELATED Man visits all 12 Disney parks around the world in 12 days

Latest Headlines

Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville police said three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school Monday. The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, who identifies as transgender, officers said.
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
LabCorp to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overbilling Department of Defense
March 27 (UPI) -- LabCorp has settled a lawsuit over allegedly overbilling the Department of Defense for laboratory testing services.
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
March 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump again made allegations about the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into hush money accusations on Monday.
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
As residents of the South recover slowly following the destructive tornadoes that ripped through the region late last week and over the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say the threat of severe weather will linger.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
March 27 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced a run for re-election on Monday in a two-minute video that appeared online, saying there is still more work to be done for working Americans.
Biden to announce new federal support for small businesses owned by women
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to announce new federal support for small businesses owned by women
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new federal resources to support small businesses owned by women as the government ramps up economic recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GasBuddy: Any dip lower in retail gas prices will be fleeting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GasBuddy: Any dip lower in retail gas prices will be fleeting
March 27 (UPI) -- Following a sustained period of stability, retail gasoline prices may inch higher in bubble-up fashion as state-level prices start to influence the broader national average, an analyst said Monday.
Twitter says parts of source code were leaked on software development platform
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Twitter says parts of source code were leaked on software development platform
March 27 (UPI) -- Twitter is investigating who leaked the company's proprietary computer codes which were discovered posted to a public online platform used by software developers last week.
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
March 27 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Pennsylvania discovered two bodies late Sunday in the rubble of a destroyed chocolate factory in West Reading, bringing the death toll to seven, officials said.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is kicking off a high profile week-long African visit in Ghana as part of an effort by the administration to re-engage with the continent.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement