The death toll from an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania rose to five on Sunday after a fifth person was confirmed to have died in the blast. Photo courtesy of West Reading Council President Ryan Lineaweaver/ Facebook

March 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania rose to five on Sunday after a fifth person was confirmed to have died in the blast. Ryan Lineaweaver, the president of the West Reading Borough Council, told WGAL that two people remain missing after the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in West Reading, northwest of Philadelphia, on Friday.

According to WPVI, two additional bodies were pulled from the debris on Sunday as rescue crews continue searching for the possible survivors using heat imaging equipment and dogs.

One survivor was pulled from the rubble overnight on Saturday, who worked on the second floor of the factory and was found in the basement. Her condition was not immediately known.

Mayor Samantha Kaag told WPVI that the facility is "pretty leveled" and that the explosion was so strong it moved a nearby building four feet forward.

Kaag added in comments to WGAL that the White House reached out to her to offer assistance the community may need.