A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe, officials said. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

March 25 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., officials said. Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of 32-year-old Omar Reyes Garcia, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said in a statement. Advertisement

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the hotel for a report of an active shooter around 8:08 a.m.

Garcia was found with a gunshot wound to his head at a bar inside the hotel and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement also detained a 26-year-old woman, Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, in connection with Garcia's death.

Tautaupale was arrested for driving under the influence by the California Highway Patrol.Delgado and Tautaupale have been booked into the Eldorado County jail in South Lake, Calif.

Jail records show that Tautaupale has also been charged with accessory after the fact and her bail has been set at $250,000. Delgado appears to be held without bail.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.