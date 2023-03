A New York man was run over with his own Mercedes-Benz while trying to stop a car thief from making off with the luxury vehicle, police said. Photo courtesy of NYPD

March 25 (UPI) -- A New York man was run over with his own Mercedes-Benz while trying to stop a car thief from making off with the luxury vehicle, police said. The 50-year-old victim, who was not identified by police, had left his Benz idling outside of a Brooklyn bodega around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw the carjacker hop into his ride, the NYPD said in a statement.

The victim ran over as the thief pulled out with his car and grabbed it by the door in a desperate bid to stop the carjacking, police said.

He was dragged several feet before being was run over by the car's rear tires as the thief continued driving down Autumn Avenue in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The victim was left with a head injury and was rushed to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police are seeking tips in identifying the alleged car thief and released a surveillance photo of the man on Saturday.

The alleged thief can be seen wearing a black ski mask with a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.