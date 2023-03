One person is known to have gotten sick as a result of wheat contamination in Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle. Photo courtesy Second Nature Brands

March 25 (UPI) -- Second Nature Brands has recalled 4-ounce packages of Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle over concerns about potential wheat contamination. An investigation revealed that the products were cross-contaminated via another manufacturer. One person is known to have gotten sick as a result of the contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday. Advertisement

The recalled items have the lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 14/NOV/2023 2S.

The production of the Gluten Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle has been suspended until the FDA finishes an investigation.

Customers are advised to avoid eating the affected products and to contact Brownie Brittle for refunds.

Brownie Brittle can be reached by calling 800-651-7263 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST, or via email at [email protected]