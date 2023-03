Senior Senator from Kentucky Mitch McConnell,R-Ky., was released from a physical rehab facility on Saturday after suffering a concussion from a fall. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was released from a physical rehab center on Saturday, saying that his treatment from a fall is complete. "I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes," McConnell, 81, said in a statement, according to NBC News. "I'm happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I'm glad to be home." Advertisement

McConnell was hospitalized earlier this month for a concussion after he tripped and fell at a dinner event at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

He was moved to the rehabilitation facility after a brief hospital stay.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an in-patient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," McConnell's communications director, David Popp, said in a statement Monday.

"Over the course of treatment this weekend, the leader's medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated," Popp added.

At 81, McConnell is among the oldest politicians in the Senate and is the 13th longest-serving senator in history with 38 years in office.

In 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder in a fall at his home in Kentucky.