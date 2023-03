Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed sweeping anti-trans legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for people under 18. The bill also would have banned public-school lessons about sexual orientation. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed sweeping anti-trans legislation that had passed the Kentucky State Legislature. The legislation would have banned gender-affirming care for patients under 18, banned transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice, end a requirement that teachers use correct pronouns for students, and also ban lessons on sexual orientation. Advertisement

Bashear announced that he vetoed Kentucky Senate Bill 150 on Friday.

"It tears away the freedom of parents to do what those parents believe is best for their kids and instead has big government making those decisions for everyone, even if the parents disagree," said Beshear.

"Improving access to gender-affirming care is an important means of improving health outcomes for the transgender population," said Bashear.

Kentucky's Republican Party quickly denounced the veto.

"Andy Beshear thinks it's okay for children to have access to life-altering sex change surgery and drugs before they turn 18. Today, he revealed how radical he truly is," said Kentucky GOP spokesperson Sean Southard.

In April, the state legislature overrode Beshear's veto of a bill barring transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

Beshear, a Democrat, is running for re-election this year.