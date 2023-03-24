Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices

March 24 (UPI) -- A major sell-off in crude oil markets has yet to show up at the consumer level by way of lower gasoline prices, though broader trends may be keeping a lid on any forward momentum, analysis finds.
Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, relatively on par with week-ago levels. Prices at the pump usually start ticking higher from March 1, when refineries need to start making a type of gasoline that's more expensive to make for the summer.