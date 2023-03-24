Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Broader market concerns stemming from the failure of two U.S. banks has kept a lid on gasoline prices that would otherwise be on the rise due to seasonal trends. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Broader market concerns stemming from the failure of two U.S. banks has kept a lid on gasoline prices that would otherwise be on the rise due to seasonal trends. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- A major sell-off in crude oil markets has yet to show up at the consumer level by way of lower gasoline prices, though broader trends may be keeping a lid on any forward momentum, analysis finds.

Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, relatively on par with week-ago levels. Prices at the pump usually start ticking higher from March 1, when refineries need to start making a type of gasoline that's more expensive to make for the summer.

Advertisement

Prices increased 5.5% over the first three weeks of March last year. The increase is closer to 1.5% over the same period this year.

"We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, "But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now."

RELATED U.S. energy indicators point to economic headwinds

Concerns about a global banking crisis, triggered in no small part by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California, led to heavy losses in the price of crude oil as confidence in the broader economy wanes.

Advertisement

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, is down more than 10% since last week, when banking concerns started to spread across the broader economy. Crude oil accounts for the bulk of what consumers see at the filling station.

Consumers, meanwhile, may be feeling squeezed because inflation remains high and pandemic-era stimulus for lower-income households has ended.

RELATED Banking concerns keeping retail gasoline prices in check

Prices could in theory hit the $4 mark given that this year marks the first since early 2020 without major fears or restrictions related to COVID-19, but a return to the $5 level from last June is highly unlikely.

Market concerns stemming from the war in Ukraine pushed the national average price to around $4 per gallon last year, though the federal government expects that will be closer to $3.36 this year.

RELATED U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes

Latest Headlines

White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
March 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to fight hunger and curtail an epidemic of diet-related diseases through the next decade.
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
March 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will resume classes on Friday after a three-day strike by a union representing staff members concluded without a deal.
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes in northeast Syria Thursday in retaliation for a drone strike that killed an American contractor and wounded six others, including five U.S. service members.
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
March 23 (UPI) -- A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump has demanded that Tucker Carlson recant comments supporting a conspiracy theory that he instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
March 23 (UPI) -- A coin minted by the Roman politician Brutus after the assassination of Julius Caesar has been returned to Greece after an investigation by Homeland Security agents and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada reached an agreement Thursday to make changes to a longstanding deal that would allow the countries to divert asylum seekers from their borders to stem surging migration, reports said.
Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
March 23 (UPI) -- The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, must stand trial for involuntary manslaughter for the deaths caused by their son.
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
March 23 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday failed to override President Joe Biden's veto of a bill that would have prevented retirement fund managers from considering social factors when making investments.
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
March 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Spencer J. Cox, R-Utah signed legislation Thursday, requiring parents or guardians to give consent for users under the age of 18 to use social media accounts.
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
March 23 (UPI) -- An off-duty pilot is being credited with helping a Southwest Airlines flight land safely on Wednesday, springing into action when a sudden illness incapacitated one of the two flying pilots.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement