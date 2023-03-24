Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2023 / 2:05 PM

House Republicans pass parental rights education bill that reflects culture war topics

By Clyde Hughes
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (L-R), Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., look on during a news conference on the introduction of the so-called Parents Bill of Rights at the U.S. Capitol on March 1. The bill passed along near party lines on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (L-R), Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., look on during a news conference on the introduction of the so-called Parents Bill of Rights at the U.S. Capitol on March 1. The bill passed along near party lines on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans in a near party-line vote passed a Parents Bill of Rights education bill that would require local school districts to publicly share their curricula, mandate that parents meet their teachers, and report when violence occurs on school grounds.

The legislative proposal also would give parents a list of books and reading materials in school libraries, as well as give parents a role in creating school policies on a range of issues.

Advertisement

The House passed the legislation 213-208, with a small handful of Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition to the bill. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where it is not expected to get a vote.

The bill seemed to take advantage of far-right talking points about restricting LGBTQ rights and limiting discussions about race and equality. These and other culture-war topics increasingly have boiled over in local school board meetings throughout the country.

RELATED Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., said during the floor debate she saw it as assisting parents with transparency and rejected the idea that the legislation was an attack on teachers or that it is "partisan or polarizing."

Advertisement

"It is not an attempt to have Congress dictate their curriculum or determine the books in the library," Letlow said, according to The Hill. "Instead, this bill aims to bring more transparency and accountability to education, allowing parents to be informed and when they have questions and concerns to lawfully bring them to their local school boards."

The measure, which did receive a vote under Democrat control in the last Congress, comes as conservatives throughout the country continue a relentless push to ban books on topics that include sexual orientation, gender identity, and racial equality.

RELATED Wellesley students vote to admit trans men to women's college

While Democrats roundly criticized the bill on the House floor, the White House issued its own statement slamming the measure, charging it was actually putting students at risk.

"Instead of making LGBTQI+ students feel included in their school community, it puts them at higher risk," the White House said, according to NBC News.

"The administration strongly supports actions that empower parents to engage with their children's teachers and schools, like enabling parents to take time off to attend school meetings. Legislation should not politicize our children's education."

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district

Latest Headlines

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
March 24 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has veto sweeping anti-trans legislation that passed the Kentucky State Legislature. Kentucky Senate Bill 150 would ban gender-affirming care for patients under 18.
Watch Live: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch Live: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament
March 24 (UPI) -- During his first trip to Canada as President, Biden said Friday morning that America was lucky to share a border with Canada.
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes in northeast Syria Thursday in retaliation for a drone strike that killed an American contractor and wounded six others, including five U.S. service members.
U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. durable goods orders decline, but the devil is in the details
March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. federal data on Friday show new orders for manufactured durable goods declined again on the back of lower demand for passenger planes and consumer vehicles, though other indices were virtually unchanged.
Bank officials, market analysts work to soothe economic jitters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bank officials, market analysts work to soothe economic jitters
March 24 (UPI) -- Lingering concerns about a global banking crisis left most major market indices on Wall Street in the red on Friday, though the head of the St. Louis Fed tried to soothe broader concerns.
White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House launches national effort to fight hunger, curb diet-related diseases
March 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to fight hunger and curtail an epidemic of diet-related diseases through the next decade.
Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Banking concerns have a silver lining in gasoline prices
March 24 (UPI) -- A major sell-off in crude oil markets has yet to show up at the consumer level by way of lower gasoline prices, though broader trends may be keeping a lid on any forward momentum, analysis finds.
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
L.A. schools to reopen as support employees end three-day strike
March 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will resume classes on Friday after a three-day strike by a union representing staff members concluded without a deal.
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
March 23 (UPI) -- A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump has demanded that Tucker Carlson recant comments supporting a conspiracy theory that he instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
March 23 (UPI) -- A coin minted by the Roman politician Brutus after the assassination of Julius Caesar has been returned to Greece after an investigation by Homeland Security agents and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement