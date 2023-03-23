Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 11:34 AM

U.S. hiring holds up against banking concerns and rate hikes

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
U.S. lawmakers expressed concern that progressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve would lead to widespread job losses. Though higher than year-ago levels, labor seems to be holding up. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
U.S. lawmakers expressed concern that progressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve would lead to widespread job losses. Though higher than year-ago levels, labor seems to be holding up. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The number of people filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance barely moved from week ago levels, U.S. data show, suggesting recent monetary concerns have yet to show up in the labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that initial claims for the week ending March 18 declined by 1,000 from the previous week to reach 191,000 claims. The less-volatile, four-week moving average showed a decrease of 250 from last week's unrevised level of 196,500.

Advertisement

A strong labor market compounds the challenge for the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is trying to arrest consumer-level inflation without steering the economy toward a broader recession that would be marked by widespread layoffs.

The global financial sector is on edge following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the bailout of struggling Credit Suisse by Swiss investment bank UBS. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell nodded to banking concerns, but opted nonetheless to raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage point, or 25 basis points.

RELATED Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement

That was a concern on Capitol Hill. Rep. Ayana Pressley, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, who told Politico she was concerned about the resilience of the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

The Fed "has so far refused to pause interest rate hikes despite the risk of millions of job losses and the disparate impact they would have on our most vulnerable," she said.

Federal data show first-time claims are higher year-on-year, with claims closer to 166,000 during the similar week in March 2022. For the week ending March 4, however, claims were higher at 212,000.

RELATED ADP data show hiring last month doubled the January pace

New York brokerage OANDA said in a research note emailed Thursday to UPI that the labor market has yet to respond to progressive rate hikes from the U.S. Fed.

"The consensus view is that the labor market is going to weaken in the spring," the note read. "Well, it is now spring and the last weekly reading for the winter posted another surprise decline."

Without any meaningful indications that hiring is slowing down, OANDA expects the Fed will make another rate hike when it meets again in early May.

RELATED January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'

Latest Headlines

Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
TikTok CEO to testify before Congress to address national security concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TikTok CEO to testify before Congress to address national security concerns
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok's CEO will tell Congress that the company is not operating under the authority of the Chinese government during testimony Thursday that serves to determine whether the popular social media app should be banned.
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
March 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would not force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out an execution warrant on a death row prisoner, saying the state's constitution does not require the governor to do so.
Appeals court rules Trump lawyer must testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court rules Trump lawyer must testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision to force the attorney of former President Donald Trump to testify on whether Trump misled him about classified documents found at Mar-a-Largo.
U.S. art exhibit brings together renowned paintings of Monet, Mitchell
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. art exhibit brings together renowned paintings of Monet, Mitchell
March 22 (UPI) -- A new art exhibition in St. Louis will become the first at an American venue to examine the relationship between French Impressionist painter Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell.
VA lowers home loan interest rates for Native American veterans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
VA lowers home loan interest rates for Native American veterans
March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has lowered the interest rate, from 6% to 2.5%, for VA Native American Direct Loans to make housing more affordable for Native American veterans.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
March 22 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a controversial law Wednesday that restricts transgender youth from using the school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
5 dead as California suffers another bomb cyclone of heavy rain, snow
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
5 dead as California suffers another bomb cyclone of heavy rain, snow
March 22 (UPI) -- A so-called bomb cyclone of weather moving through California has killed two people in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said Wednesday.
White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools
March 22 (UPI) -- Florida's Department of Education said this week the law banning the teaching of sexual orientation through Grade 3 could eventually expand to include high school, a move the White House criticized Wednesday.
Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday
March 21 (UPI) -- As New York prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Donald Trump's involvement in a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair, he could become the first former president in history to be indi
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement