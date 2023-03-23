Trending
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight

By Simon Druker
An off-duty pilot is being credited with helping a Southwest Airlines plane (similar to the one pictured in 2022) land safely in Las Vegas, N.V., Wednesday, springing into action when a sudden illness incapacitated one of the two flying pilots. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE
March 23 (UPI) -- An off-duty pilot is being credited with helping a Southwest Airlines flight land safely on Wednesday, springing into action when a sudden illness incapacitated one of the two flying pilots.

Southwest Flight 6103 was on the way from Las Vegas to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday morning when one of the two pilots on the Boeing 737 began suffering from extreme stomach pains.

The pilot then lost consciousness and was moved to the rear of the aircraft and treated by crew members.

An off-duty pilot that happened to be traveling as a passenger on the flight headed to the cockpit of the aircraft and handled radio communications for the duration of the flight. The plane's first officer then returned the plane to Las Vegas, touching down at Harry Reid International Airport slightly more than an hour after taking off.

"A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the fight deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft," Southwest said in a statement.

"We greatly appreciate their support and assistance."

The airline and assisting pilot were not named.

Southwest confirmed its pilot was taken to a hospital upon landing, but did not update his condition, saying only that he "needed medical attention."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is now looking into the matter.

Passengers were later flown to their destination after a new flight crew was called in.

