Accenture said Thursday it would cut 19,000 jobs due to a lower revenue outlook. Photo courtesy Robert Fiadone/Wikimedia Commons

It also plans to spend another $300 million to consolidate its office space.

Accenture, which currently has 738,000 employees globally, said that it expects annual revenue growth for the 2023 fiscal year to be between 8% to 10%, down from 8% to 11%.

"There continues to be significant economic and geopolitical uncertainty in many markets around the world, which has impacted and may continue to impact our business, particularly with regard to wage inflation and volatility in foreign currency exchange rates," Accenture said, according to TechCrunch. "In some cases, these conditions have slowed the pace and level of client spending."

CNN Business reported that thousands of workers in the tech industry have been laid off in recent months as higher interest rates, inflation and recession fears have led to a pullback in advertising and consumer spending.

