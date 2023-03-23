Trending
March 23, 2023 / 7:53 PM

Stanford graduate student creates 'Collyge' video app to replace TikTok

By Patrick Hilsman
As lawmakers, including Rep. Kat Camamck, R-Fla., grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Capitol Hill Thursday, a Stanford graduate student and his partners announced the creation of the "Collyge" app, which seeks to replace TikTok on college campuses. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
As lawmakers, including Rep. Kat Camamck, R-Fla., grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Capitol Hill Thursday, a Stanford graduate student and his partners announced the creation of the "Collyge" app, which seeks to replace TikTok on college campuses. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- As the House Energy and Commerce Committee grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Thursday, a Stanford graduate student and his partners announced the creation of a social media platform that they say could replace TikTok for college students.

Ian Gunther, a Stanford varsity gymnast and high profile social media commentator on gymnastics, has been developing the "Collyge" app for two years in partnership with Connyct Inc, a technology platform that develops short-form video functionality.

Data from the Collyge app is encrypted and kept on servers in the U.S., keystrokes are not logged, sensitive user data is not stored, and only public-facing information is tracked, according to a press release from Connyct Thursday.

"Collyge creates an environment for my university peers to socialize in a safe and private manner with short-form video -- just as they are accustomed to do with TikTok," says Gunther.

RELATED Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app

"Collyge's key features were specifically designed for students while protecting its users from prying eyes. Most importantly, we do not monetize Collyge's user data; we keep it private. It's that simple," he continued.

Connyct CEO Warren Cohn said, "Collyge enables students to safely connect with each other without fear of others intruding, such as parents or future employers."

"As TikTok is banned on campuses throughout the country. We intend to be a short-form video replacement that's safe for consumption and build in the USA," he continued.

RELATED TikTok updates community guidelines ahead of U.S. Congressional hearing

On Capitol Hill Thursday, Chew said "there are more than 150 million Americans who love our platform, and we know we have a responsibility to protect them."

Lawmakers were unimpressed by Chew's claims that TikTok plans to section off its U.S. information from the rest of the company.

"I still believe that the Beijing communist government will still control and have the ability to influence what you do," said Rep Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

RELATED China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there

Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
March 23 (UPI) -- The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, must stand trial for involuntary manslaughter for the deaths caused by their son.
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
March 23 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday failed to override President Joe Biden's veto of a bill that would have prevented retirement fund managers from considering social factors when making investments.
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
March 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Spencer J. Cox, R-Utah signed legislation Thursday, requiring parents or guardians to give consent for users under the age of 18 to use social media accounts.
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
March 23 (UPI) -- An off-duty pilot is being credited with helping a Southwest Airlines flight land safely on Wednesday, springing into action when a sudden illness incapacitated one of the two flying pilots.
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.
On 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act, president thanks those who made it a reality
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
On 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act, president thanks those who made it a reality
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, lauding the progress the law has made in helping Americans attain healthcare.
1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued
March 23 (UPI) -- A law enforcement operation that spanned multiple days ended with the shooting of one suspect and the arrest of another following a hostage standoff in Houston on Thursday morning.
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday as officials released body camera footage of the encounter.
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
March 23 (UPI) -- A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
