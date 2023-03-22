Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2023 / 11:55 PM

U.S. art exhibit brings together renowned paintings of Monet, Mitchell

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Simon Kelly, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art for the Saint Louis Art Museum, talks Wednesday about the Monet/Mitchell exhibition, which is opening next week in St. Louis. The exhibition will be the first at an America venue to examine the relationship between two masters of their medium: the French Impressionist painter Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Simon Kelly, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art for the Saint Louis Art Museum, talks Wednesday about the Monet/Mitchell exhibition, which is opening next week in St. Louis. The exhibition will be the first at an America venue to examine the relationship between two masters of their medium: the French Impressionist painter Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A new art exhibition, which officially opens next week in St. Louis, will become the first at an American venue to examine the relationship between French Impressionist painter Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell.

The exhibition called Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape is scheduled to open Monday at the Saint Louis Art Museum in Missouri, where the two 20th century masters' works will be displayed through June 25th.

Advertisement

The exhibition features 24 large-scale panoramic paintings, including 12 by Monet from the Musee Marmottan Monet, which houses the largest collection of Monet's work in the world. The rest of the paintings are by Mitchell and from the collection of the Foundation Louis Vuitton. The Saint Louis Art Museum also loaned two from its collection: "Water Lilies" by Monet and "Ici" by Mitchell.

The exhibition, which will be revealed in a public preview Friday, examines how both Monet and Mitchell worked with the French landscape, and drew inspiration from their gardens as trees, water and flowers dominate many of their paintings.

Monet spent his final decades in Giverny, about 50 miles northwest of Paris, until his death in 1926. Mitchell, who was born one year before Monet died, lived in Vétheuil between 1968 and 1992. During Mitchell's time in France, she overlooked a house where Monet had lived and painted for several years.

Advertisement

"Money and Mitchell fearlessly and exuberantly upended the established traditions within their medium, and it is a joy to bring their monumental paintings together for our community to experience," said Min Jung Kim, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Simon Kelly, curator of modern and contemporary art for SLAM, pointed out Mitchell's use of vibrant color and brushwork in her painting "Plowed Field," featuring distinct sections of greens, reds and other colors, as Monet's "Weeping Willow" displayed his interpretation of nature.

"By presenting the paintings of Monet and Mitchell in dialogue, we see how fervently they each depicted the beauty and transience of their beloved Vétheuil and Giverny," Kelly said in a statement in October, when the exhibition was announced.

"While Mitchell both embraced and disavowed comparisons between her work and that of the late impressionist, the through lines between their paintings are both undeniable and astonishing to witness."

Latest Headlines

VA lowers home loan interest rates for Native American veterans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA lowers home loan interest rates for Native American veterans
March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has lowered the interest rate, from 6% to 2.5%, for VA Native American Direct Loans to make housing more affordable for Native American veterans.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
March 22 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a controversial law Wednesday that restricts transgender youth from using the school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
5 dead as California suffers another bomb cyclone of heavy rain, snow
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 dead as California suffers another bomb cyclone of heavy rain, snow
March 22 (UPI) -- A so-called bomb cyclone of weather moving through California has killed two people in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said Wednesday.
White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House criticizes Florida plan to expand 'don't say gay' measure to high schools
March 22 (UPI) -- Florida's Department of Education said this week the law banning the teaching of sexual orientation through Grade 3 could eventually expand to include high school, a move the White House criticized Wednesday.
Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday
March 21 (UPI) -- As New York prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Donald Trump's involvement in a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair, he could become the first former president in history to be indi
Cyberterrorism, China top list of international concerns for Americans, Gallup says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cyberterrorism, China top list of international concerns for Americans, Gallup says
March 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans deem cyberterrorism as the most critical threat to the United States, a new poll from Gallup says.
SEC files charges against Tron founder Justin Sun
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
SEC files charges against Tron founder Justin Sun
March 22 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Grenadian diplomat and Tron founder Justin Sun for allegedly promoting and manipulating unregistered crypto asset securities.
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
March 22 (UPI) -- A massive explosion and fire at a Texas chemical plant Wednesday has been extinguished, as crews continue to monitor the air in the Pasadena area. One person was injured in the explosion at the INEOS chemical site.
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
March 22 (UPI) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp. confirmed Wednesday it parted ways with its chief executive, as the publicly-traded company moved towards a possible merger with former president Donald Trump's social media company.
FCC proposes price transparency regulation for cable and satellite providers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FCC proposes price transparency regulation for cable and satellite providers
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has proposed new regulations to end deceptive surcharges from satellite and cable providers. The regulation would require the providers to list the "all in" price of service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement