March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has proposed new regulations to end deceptive surcharges from satellite and cable providers. The proposed regulation would require the providers to list the "all in" price of service on promotional materials and on subscribers' bills. Advertisement

"Specifically, cable and DBS providers would be required to state the total cost of video programming service clearly and prominently, including broadcast retransmission consent, regional sports programming, and other programming-related fees, as a prominent single line item on subscribers' bills and in promotional materials," the FCC said in a press release Wednesday.

"Customers deserve to know what exactly they are paying for when they sign up for a cable or broadcast satellite subscription. No one likes surprises on their bill, especially families on tight budgets," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

In November, the FCC issued a new regulation requiring broadband providers to create "broadband nutrition labels," which list internet speeds and costs in an easily understandable way. The new labels are expected to roll out shortly.