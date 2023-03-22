Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2023 / 3:29 PM

Defense Department lays out biomanufacturing strategy

By Patrick Hilsman
The Department of Defense on Wednesday released its biomanufacturing strategy, saying the issue carries "significant implications" for national security and U.S. economic competitiveness in the future. Biomanufacturing (pictured) is a process of using living systems to create materials and chemicals, and the Department of Defense says it could have a host of military applications one day. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Army
The Department of Defense on Wednesday released its biomanufacturing strategy, saying the issue carries "significant implications" for national security and U.S. economic competitiveness in the future. Biomanufacturing (pictured) is a process of using living systems to create materials and chemicals, and the Department of Defense says it could have a host of military applications one day. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Army

March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Wednesday released its biomanufacturing strategy, saying the issue carries "significant implications for national security and economic competitiveness."

Though the process of using living systems to create materials at large scale might seem tangential to U.S. military missions, Defense officials said the concept carries real-world implications and opportunities for America's military.

Advertisement

"Biomanufacturing is the use of biological mechanisms in the manufacturing process. Work is rapidly advancing that would introduce biomanufacturing processes for production of fuels, chemicals and even construction materials," the Department of Defense said in a news release Wednesday.

"The field also has the potential to enable creation of biologically based environmental sensors, wearable technology and materials with wholly novel properties."

RELATED Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork

The three principles laid out in the biomanufacturing strategy are to "establish transition partners for early stage innovations," to "develop biomanufacturing at home and with allies," and "mapping out the biomanufacturing ecosystem and tracking metrics that support future DoD biomanufacturing efforts."

"The strategy's principles will define the path we must take to not just delay advanced technologies, but turn them into advanced capabilities that meet national security needs," said Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of Defense for science and engineering.

Advertisement

In September, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation, which emphasized that the administration's policy is "to coordinate a whole-of-government approach to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing towards innovative solutions in health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain resilience, and national and economic security."

RELATED Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees

The United States has been increasingly concerned about advancements in the field of biomanufacturing from competitors such as China.

"We must safeguard the United States bioeconomy, as foreign adversaries and strategic competitors alike use legal and illegal means to acquire United States technologies and data, including biological data, and proprietary or precompetitive information, which threatens United States economic competitiveness and national security," Biden said in his executive order.

In September, the Department of Defense announced $1.2 billion in funds for biomanufacturing.

RELATED Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point Wednesday amid several high-profile bank failures in the United States that have rattled world financial markets.
California's weather turns deadly as more heavy rain, snow hit the state
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
California's weather turns deadly as more heavy rain, snow hit the state
March 22 (UPI) -- A so-called bomb cyclone of weather moving through California has killed two people in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said Wednesday.
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
March 22 (UPI) -- Two school administrators were shot Wednesday at a Denver high school by a student who was required to be searched each day, police said.
Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish
March 22 (UPI) -- Though interest rates remain high relative to year-ago levels, the number of applications to buy a home is on the rise, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
March 22 (UPI) -- Sotheby's is auctioning what it describes as "the earliest most complete Hebrew Bible" in May. The item is expected to attract between $30 million and $50 million.
Shortages of key drugs are rising, Senate report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shortages of key drugs are rising, Senate report says
March 22 (UPI) -- Critical drugs, including antibiotics, cancer drugs and children's medication, have been in short supply for months, a new Senate report released on Wednesday said.
U.S. energy indicators point to economic headwinds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. energy indicators point to economic headwinds
March 22 (UPI) -- U.S. crude oil inventories are bloated and some demand indicators for fossil fuel products suggest there are remaining headwinds in the broader economy, analysts said Wednesday.
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized following altercation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized following altercation
March 22 (UPI) -- Well-known rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalized after being ambushed by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a South Florida gym.
Moderna CEO faces Senate panel as price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna CEO faces Senate panel as price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple
March 22 (UPI) -- A Wednesday hearing before a U.S. Senate panel chaired by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to grill drugmaker Moderna over its plan to quadruple the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Ex-Florida GOP lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Florida GOP lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud
March 22 (UPI) -- A former Florida state Republican lawmaker known for sponsoring the so-called Don't Say Gay bill has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of tens of thousands of COVID-19 relief funds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement